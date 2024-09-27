RAS AL KHAIMAH - Air Arabia today announced the expansion of operations from Ras Al Khaimah with the launch of a new route connecting Ras Al Khaimah International Airport with Moscow Domodedovo International Airport.

Starting on 27th December 2024, the non-stop service will operate three times a week, enhancing direct connectivity between the two cities.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, commented, “We are glad to introduce Moscow as a new non-stop destination from Ras Al Khaimah, further demonstrating our commitment to expanding international connectivity directly from the emirate. This new scheduled service to Moscow aligns with Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic vision for tourism growth, while also fostering stronger travel and economic ties between both cities.”

Air Arabia’s current network from Ras Al Khaimah offers passengers direct connections to major cities including Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Calicut.

This latest route addition underlines Air Arabia’s commitment to supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s aviation sector, further enhancing the emirate’s connectivity to key international markets through scheduled operations.