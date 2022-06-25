UAE - Sharjah-based low-cost carrier Air Arabia has added 14 shuttle flights daily from Sharjah International Airport to Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar starting from November 21 until December 18 to mainly cater to ticket holders of FIFA World Cup.

These shuttle flights are only eligible for ticket holders of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and will operate alongside Air Arabia’s three daily scheduled flights to Doha.

Passengers on board the shuttle flights will be entitled to 10Kg of hand baggage each, stated the airline.

Announcing the shuttle flights, CEO Adel Al Ali said: "We are pleased to announce Air Arabia’s shuttle flights between Sharjah and Doha during the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will provide fans with easy, reliable, and timely access in and out of Doha to enjoy the matches and return right after."

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 ticket holders must register for a Hayya card through their official website in order to be able to enter Qatar, access the stadiums as well as get free transportation to and from the stadiums using the Doha metro directly from Hamad International Airport, he stated.

Air Arabia has called upon all travellers to plan their trips cautiously, taking into account arriving in Doha at least four hours before the match, and departing four hours after.

