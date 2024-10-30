Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its latest route connecting UAE’s capital city, Abu Dhabi to Yekaterinburg in Russia.

Commencing on December 27, 2024, the new non-stop service will operate twice weekly, offering passengers convenient access between Zayed International Airport and Koltsovo International Airport.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “We are delighted to introduce this new route to Yekaterinburg, the second Russian city Air Arabia Abu Dhabi now serves after Moscow. This addition strengthens the capital’s connectivity with key destinations, enhancing travel options for our customers while contributing to the growth of the UAE’s travel and tourism industries. Our commitment remains focused on providing affordable, value-driven air travel, fostering connections between the UAE and Russia, and offering passengers more options to explore new destinations.”

29 direct routes

With the addition of Yekaterinburg to its route network, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi currently serves 29 routes directly from the capital Abu Dhabi including Ahmedabad, Alexandria, Almaty, Amman, Baghdad, Bahrain, Baku, Beirut, Cairo, Chittagong, Chennai, Colombo, Dhaka, Faisalabad, Kathmandu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kuwait, Moscow, Multan, Muscat, Salalah, Sabiha, Sohag, Tashkent, Tbilisi, Thiruvananthapuram and Trabzon.--TradeArabia News Service

