Abu Dhabi International Airport’s brand-new terminal, which will be one of the largest in the world and is expected to accommodate 45 million passengers per year, will begin operations on November 1, 2023.

A total of 28 carriers will be using Terminal A and they will shift operations in three phases over a two-week period, starting with 16 international airlines, including Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which will fly from the new hub on November 1, according to a statement.

The terminal will also be the new hub of Abu Dhabi’s long-haul operator Etihad Airways, which will have its ceremonial flight on October 31, ahead of the public opening.

From November 9, Etihad will operate 16 daily flights and go fully operational from Terminal A on November 14, together with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and 10 other carriers. From November 14, a total of 28 airlines will be fully operational from Terminal A.

The new terminal has a total built-up area of 742,000 square metres. Its total retail space will be 35,000 square metres that can accommodate 163 shops and food and beverage outlets. Additional offerings for travellers include two health and beauty spas, a 138-bedroom hotel and a modern open-air lounge.

The terminal has also been designed with sustainability in mind, as it can reduce water consumption, while over 7,500 solar panels will power its 3-megawatt plant that will cut carbon dioxide emissions by 5,300 tonnes per year.

Final preparations

Abu Dhabi Airports said it is currently doing final preparations prior to the opening, which include operational readiness trials that will conclude on October 17.

The trials have tapped more than 11,000 volunteers and they include Abu Dhabi Airports staff, students, families and stakeholders from the aviation community.

They carry out simulations of passenger journeys encompassing systems, equipment, staff and procedures in key operating areas, such as check-in, baggage, security screening, immigration and boarding.

“With final preparations almost complete, I am proud to say we are ready to open Terminal A to the public on 1 November,” said Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports.

“We will see a rapid increase in the number of flights operating from Terminal A from 1 to 14 November… Terminal A will drive the growth of the aviation sector in Abu Dhabi.”

Between January and June 2023, Abu Dhabi International Airport recorded over 10.2 million passengers, up by 67% from more than 6.1 million a year earlier.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com