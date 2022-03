Algeria's state energy company Sonatrach on Thursday signed a 25 billion dinar ($179 million) contract with China's Sinopec to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank, state news agency APS reported.

The 150,000 cubic metre (5.3 million cubic foot) storage tank will be built in Algeria's eastern gas export terminal of Skikda, it said.

($1 = 139.9450 Algerian dinars)

