Sonatrach, the state-owned oil company of Algeria, has deployed a smart oil and gas pipeline fibre sensing inspection solution in collaboration with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

The solution ensures high security, intelligence, and high efficiency of pipelines through automated pipeline inspection, which is enabled by distributed fibre optic sensing technology, Huawei said in a press statement.

The solution was presented by Sonatrach at the MWC 2024 in Barcelona.

Sana Lallali, manager of Sonatrach Joint Innovation Centre said, "Fibre Sensing Inspection Solution helps solve problems such as difficult manual inspection and slow risk identification. We are satisfied with the joint innovation achievements with Huawei. We hope to further cooperate with Huawei to promote the intelligent transformation of the oil industry."

The oil and gas company runs about 43 oil and gas pipelines, accompanying with 14,000 km optical cables.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

