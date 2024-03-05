Algeria has awarded a contract to a Saudi company for the development of gas deposits in the Southeastern Illizi province, newspapers said on Tuesday.

The state-owned Sonatrach Company, which manages Algeria’s hydrocarbon sector, signed the deal with Midad Oilfield Services Company in Algiers on Monday, Elkhabar and other Algerian newspapers said, citing a Sonatrach statement.

Under the agreement, Midad-North Africa will “evaluate and develop gas reservoirs” in Illizi, the statement said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.