AMMAN Water Minister Mohammad Najjar on Monday signed an agreement to implement a project to rehabilitate the Salt Water Network with a value of JD4.465 million, 90 per cent of which is funded by German Development Bank (KfW) and 10 per cent from the Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ).

The project aims to develop existing water networks and implement new ones to deliver water to citizens, reduce water losses and provide drinking water for citizens, according to a ministry statement.

Najjar praised the German support, represented by KfW, in providing the necessary funds for conducting water and sanitation schemes in light of increasing demand and the circumstances imposed by the pandemic.

WAJ secretary general said that the project will be implemented by a local contractor to build main and secondary networks and finish previous works that were uncompleted under a previous tender.