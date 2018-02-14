Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 Healthcare Forum

Local and foreign medical specialists in the focus areas were present to exchange their experiences. The forum was attended by the following dignitaries:

The Saudi-Japan Healthcare Forum concluded on Monday, February 12, 2018 in Riyadh, with a focus on sharing experiences between both countries in the fields of Diabetes, Cardiology, Endoscopy and Emergency and Disaster Management. This forum was built on the existing collaboration between the countries and in execution of the Saudi Japan vision 2030.

The forum included sharing of expertise in relevant fields to explore cooperation areas where joint efforts are needed from both sides. Dr. Mohammed K Alabdulaali, Assistant Deputy Minister for hospital services, speaking at the event said that the forum was the outcome of a meeting between the health ministers of the two countries where they agreed to identify new areas of cooperation in treating non-communicable diseases and the importance of training programs.



He pointed out that diabetes is a disease that needs special attention in preventing as well as treating such patients, and that the incidences of diabetes remain high in the Kingdom and it can be controlled, urging people to be mindful of the diseases due to the consumption of rich foods, lack of exercise and rest.

The forum included an overview of medical emergency in Japan, emergency life-saving technicians and medical measures adopted against disasters. The forum was also accompanied by an exhibition in which Japanese Healthcare companies showcased their products, and was concluded by a Joint Panel Discussion for all seminars where panelists engaged with the attendees to address inquiries and to collect feedback.

