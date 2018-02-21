Bahrain FinTech Bay highlights launch with announcement of startups and founding partners

Manama: Bahrain FinTech Bay (“BFB”), the largest Fintech hub in the Middle East & Africa, is pleased to announce its Founding Partners, coinciding with its launch today in Bahrain. BFB is the region’s largest fintech hub and will work with established industry leaders and new entrants from Bahrain, the region and around the world to drive innovation and create opportunities for growth. BFB’s founding partners represent a broad cross section of Bahraini and global financial services and technology industry leaders. They will collaborate with BFB in accelerating Bahrain’s position as a leading regional fintech hub. International startups already set to gain from the partners’ expertise at the fintech co-working hub include US-based RobustWealth, Offrbox and Sigma Ratings as well as Jordanian startup, Labiba.

HE Mr Khalid Al Rumaihi, Chief Executive of the Economic Development Board of Bahrain (EDB) commented at the opening: “Bahrain Fintech Bay will play a central role in growing the supportive ecosystem that is necessary for innovation to thrive. The facilitation of co-working and incubation, combined with Bahrain’s regulatory sandbox and focus on opening up access to funding, is creating an ideal environment for startups and corporates to test and then scale across the region.” BFB will work with its Founding Partners to leverage their combined resources and network to identify, prioritise and address industry wide challenges and utilise economics of scale to implement solutions that bring innovation that captures the regional opportunity.

Advertisement