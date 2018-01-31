StarLink gears up for 2018 with an ambitious $300 Million target
Monday – Dubai, UAE - StarLink, the fastest growing “True” Value-Added-Distributor (VAD) in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) region successfully closed its financial year for 2017 with a sales achievement of 104%. The results were announced at the StarLink’s Annual Sales Kick-Off on Thursday, 18th January 2018.
StarLink’s ambitious sales target for 2018 is aimed at $300 Million. This high-performance growth of 50% once again, will be fueled by StarLink’s ongoing portfolio evolution and geographical expansion plans. StarLink will launch 4 new strategic markets across Europe and Africa taking the number of regional offices to 18. Enhancing ROI for existing portfolio vendors, and achieving rapid Time to Value (TtV) for new vendors, will require another 50 dedicated resources to be hired during the year, taking the employee count to 350.
Mahmoud Nimer, General Manager at StarLink added, “This year, our tactical goals are aimed at accelerating StarLink’s True VAD capabilities. We will be investing in the services offerings for our partners and customers, and will of course continue our expansion initiatives to bring on innovative vendors into the portfolio, but also by augmenting existing vendors’ business.”
About StarLink
StarLink is acclaimed as the fastest growing “True” Value-added Distributor across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 13 countries including UK and USA. With its innovate Security Framework, StarLink is recognized as a "Trusted Security Advisor” to over 2200 plus enterprise and government customers that use one or more of StarLink’s best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its Channel network of over 1000 Partners. The StarLink Solution Lifecycle helps Channel Partners differentiate offerings, and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing IT Security gaps relating to compliance and next-generation threat protection. For more information about StarLink, please visit www.starlinkme.net
Press Contact:
Mary Aji
Director, Marketing
StarLink
T: +971 4 2794000
E: mary@starlinkme.net
W: www.starlinkme.net
© Press Release 2018