 
Dubai 31 Jan 2018
#uae | 31 January, 2018

StarLink gears up for 2018 with an ambitious $300 Million target

Press Release

Monday – Dubai, UAE - StarLink, the fastest growing “True” Value-Added-Distributor (VAD) in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) region successfully closed its financial year for 2017 with a sales achievement of 104%. The results were announced at the StarLink’s Annual Sales Kick-Off on Thursday, 18th January 2018.

StarLink’s ambitious sales target for 2018 is aimed at $300 Million. This high-performance growth of 50% once again, will be fueled by StarLink’s ongoing portfolio evolution and geographical expansion plans. StarLink will launch 4 new strategic markets across Europe and Africa taking the number of regional offices to 18. Enhancing ROI for existing portfolio vendors, and achieving rapid Time to Value (TtV) for new vendors, will require another 50 dedicated resources to be hired during the year, taking the employee count to 350. 

"In 2017, we made considerable progress on our key priority areas to maintain our growth momentum and stay ahead of the competition. This includes enhancing our margin, as well as, optimizing internal and external communication. We also focused on increasing the commitment and the value that we provided to our vendors, partners and customers. The team’s hard-work and dedication have paid off and the results have been just phenomenal!” said StarLink’s Managing Director, Nidal Othman.

Mahmoud Nimer, General Manager at StarLink added, “This year, our tactical goals are aimed at accelerating StarLink’s True VAD capabilities. We will be investing in the services offerings for our partners and customers, and will of course continue our expansion initiatives to bring on innovative vendors into the portfolio, but also by augmenting existing vendors’ business.”

He added, “We will be giving a lot more emphasis to our strategic partners in 2018 by building out a full-fledged channel organization with dedicated in-country channel managers across the META region, who will focus exclusively on going deeper with our managed partners. Simultaneously, we will be creating new avenues for born-in-the-cloud resellers, and will be aligning closely with those resellers that are investing in the next-generation software-defined datacenter.”

About StarLink

StarLink is acclaimed as the fastest growing “True” Value-added Distributor across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 13 countries including UK and USA. With its innovate Security Framework, StarLink is recognized as a "Trusted Security Advisor” to over 2200 plus enterprise and government customers that use one or more of StarLink’s best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its Channel network of over 1000 Partners. The StarLink Solution Lifecycle helps Channel Partners differentiate offerings, and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing IT Security gaps relating to compliance and next-generation threat protection. For more information about StarLink, please visit www.starlinkme.net

Press Contact:
Mary Aji
Director, Marketing
StarLink
T: +971 4 2794000
E: mary@starlinkme.net
W: www.starlinkme.net

© Press Release 2018

