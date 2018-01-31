StarLink gears up for 2018 with an ambitious $300 Million target

Monday – Dubai, UAE - StarLink, the fastest growing “True” Value-Added-Distributor (VAD) in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) region successfully closed its financial year for 2017 with a sales achievement of 104%. The results were announced at the StarLink’s Annual Sales Kick-Off on Thursday, 18th January 2018. StarLink’s ambitious sales target for 2018 is aimed at $300 Million. This high-performance growth of 50% once again, will be fueled by StarLink’s ongoing portfolio evolution and geographical expansion plans. StarLink will launch 4 new strategic markets across Europe and Africa taking the number of regional offices to 18. Enhancing ROI for existing portfolio vendors, and achieving rapid Time to Value (TtV) for new vendors, will require another 50 dedicated resources to be hired during the year, taking the employee count to 350.

StarLink’s Managing Director, Nidal Othman. "In 2017, we made considerable progress on our key priority areas to maintain our growth momentum and stay ahead of the competition. This includes enhancing our margin, as well as, optimizing internal and external communication. We also focused on increasing the commitment and the value that we provided to our vendors, partners and customers. The team’s hard-work and dedication have paid off and the results have been just phenomenal!” said Mahmoud Nimer, General Manager at StarLink added, “This year, our tactical goals are aimed at accelerating StarLink’s True VAD capabilities. We will be investing in the services offerings for our partners and customers, and will of course continue our expansion initiatives to bring on innovative vendors into the portfolio, but also by augmenting existing vendors’ business.”

