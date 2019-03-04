Saudi Arabia manufactures some 40% of innovative material used in smartphones, according to Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Sawaha.

Addressing the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona last month, Sawaha said, “95% of smartphones displayed here in MWC are made by chipsets that are made in partnership with Saudi Arabia.”

ARM, the chipset manufacturer owned by SoftBank and Vision Fund of Saudi Arabia, makes the innovative material that goes into smart phones along with SABIC, the second largest global petrochemical company.