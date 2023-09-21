The currencies of both Sweden and Norway rose on Thursday after both Scandinavian countries' central banks raised interest rates.

Sweden's central bank raised its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 4%, as expected, and said it may need to do more to bring inflation back down to 2%.

The Norwegian central bank followed suit half an hour later, pushing up rates by 25 basis points to 4.25%, but surprised traders and analysts by saying it would likely hike again in December.

Sweden and Norway's crowns climbed against both the euro and the dollar after the decisions.

The euro was last 0.19% lower at 11.853 Swedish crowns, while the dollar was down 0.18% at 11.114 crowns.

The dollar was down 0.1% at 10.778 Norwegian crowns while the euro was 0.12% lower at 11.48 crowns.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Amanda Cooper)



