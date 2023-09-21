Sweden's crown fell, but Norway's wavered on Thursday after both countries' central banks raised interest rates.

Sweden's Riksbank raised its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 4%, as expected, and said it may need to do more to bring inflation back down to 2%.

The Norges Bank followed suit half an hour later, pushing up rates by 25 basis points to 4.25%, but surprised traders and analysts by saying it would likely hike again in December.

Sweden and Norway's crowns both jumped around after the decisions but then moved in opposite directions.

Against the euro, Sweden's crown was last down around 0.3% at 11.92 crowns per euro. It touched a record low of 11.995 crowns per euro on Monday, in a sign of investor pessimism about Sweden's economy .

The Swedish crown was down around 0.5% against the dollar at 11.19.

Meanwhile, Norway's crown found more support after the central bank's suggestion that more rate hikes are coming.

It was last up 0.1% at 10.782 crowns to the U.S. dollar, and down very slightly against the euro at 11.51, effectively unchanged from before the rate decision. (Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Amanda Cooper)



