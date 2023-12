Norway's central bank said on Friday it will sharply reduce its purchase of foreign exchange for the sovereign wealth fund in January, cutting it to 350 million Norwegian crowns ($34.38 million) per day from 1.4 billion previously.

The Norwegian crown rallied on the news to trade at 11.20 per euro at 0904 GMT, up from 11.26 just ahead of the 0900 GMT announcement.

($1 = 10.1797 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)