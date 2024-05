Russia used more than 50 missiles and 20 drones in overnight attack on Ukraine's infrastructure on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.

The attack took place on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation.

"The whole world must clearly understand who is who. The whole world has no right to give Nazism another chance," Zelenskiy wrote. (Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko; Editing by Himani Sarkar)