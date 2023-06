WARSAW, June 27 (Reuters) - Poland posted a budget deficit of 20.85 billion zlotys ($5.15 billion) at the end of May, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

At the end of April, the budget deficit had stood at 10 billion zlotys.

($1 = 4.0487 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, editing by Jason Hovet)