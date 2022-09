Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that he believes the cycle of rate hikes in Poland should come to an end soon.

He added that Poland's government did not influence the rate decisions. Poland's central bank governor, Adam Glapinski, will hold a press conference on Thursday and the Monetary Policy Council make its monthly rates decision on Wednesday. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alex Richardson)