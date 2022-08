In the light of current data and forecasts, ensuring price stability in Poland in the middle term will not require further strong monetary policy tightening, Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski wrote in an article for Super Express daily published on Friday.

The central bank has raised its main rate by a total of 640 basis points over the last year to 6.50% in July. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Jon Boyle)



Reuters