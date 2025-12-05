…..awards contracts for hospital repairs, drainage, school materials

The Sokoto State Executive Council has approved the fiscal framework, a three-year fiscal plan that will guide the formulation of the state budget from 2026 to 2028.

Briefing journalists after the council meeting on Thursday, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, said the framework was prepared in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Law No. 13 of 2019.

He described it as “a crucial financial planning tool” that links government policy priorities with strategic planning and resource allocation.

“The framework provides a credible, predictable and disciplined budgeting system for the state,” he said.

“For 2026, the framework stands at ₦702.55 billion,” he said.

Zayyana noted that the document offers a micro-economic analysis that will guide the government in preparing a realistic annual budget aligned with long-term development goals.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Faruk Umar, said the council approved contracts for the rehabilitation and remodelling of six hospitals across the state.

He explained that this formed the second phase of ongoing upgrades in the health sector, following similar work on nine hospitals earlier awarded.

The hospitals and contract values include General Hospital Yabo for ₦290.14 million, General Hospital Illela for ₦382.40 million, General Hospital Bodinga for ₦189.25 million, General Hospital Sabon Birni for ₦272.29 million, General Hospital Tangaza for ₦291.31 million, as well as Women and Children Hospital, Sokoto at the cost of ₦187.99 million

Umar said the projects cover civil, electrical and plumbing repairs depending on the needs of each facility. All works are expected to be completed within six months, with contractors receiving 30 per cent mobilisation upon submission of performance guarantees.

The commissioner added that the council also approved the procurement of HIV test kits and essential drugs worth ₦100.062 million, to address the withdrawal of donor support to African countries. The supply is to be completed within three months.

In his briefing, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Sambo Bello Danchadi, said the council approved the procurement of laptops, desktop computers and digital tablets valued at ₦72.60 million. The contract was awarded to Kalsuri Investment Company Limited and is to be delivered within three months.

Danchadi further disclosed that the supply of textbooks and exercise books to public schools was approved at ₦113.15 million, with completion scheduled for three months.

To address perennial flooding, the council also approved the construction of drainage at Zaga road in Gawon-Nama area at a cost of ₦122.76 million, and another drainage system along the road by the Orthopaedic General Hospital, Wamakko, valued at ₦216.62 million.

He said all contracts include a provision for 30 per cent mobilisation and are to be executed without variation, with completion timelines fixed at three months.

