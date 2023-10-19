Greece's economy will grow by about 2.4% this year, the country's influential think-tank IOBE said on Thursday, reiterating its previous estimate in July.

The projection is slightly above the government's revised growth estimate of about 2.3% this year.

For next year, IOBE expects growth of 2.4%, lower than the government's 3.0% estimate, on the back of a resilient domestic consumption and higher investments.

"We believe that exports will move in a positive direction" IOBE head Nikos Vettas said. "As food inflation continues. ..there will be a fatigue in consumption but a gradual one."

Greek investments are seen benefiting from more than 55 billion euros that Athens will receive in European Union structural and recovery funds in the next six years. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Christina Fincher)



