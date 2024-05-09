The number of future rate cuts by the European Central Bank will depend on a series of factors including the evolution of salaries in the euro zone and the reaction in the financial markets, ECB's Vice President Luis De Guindos said on Thursday.

He added that the ECB's monetary policy does not depend on what the U.S. Federal Reserve does, although the Fed's interest rate decisions influence the U.S. dollar exchange rate and the global economy.

(Reporting by David Latona and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)