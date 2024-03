Greek business and household bank deposits fell to 188.61 billion euros ($203.51 billion) at the end of February from 189.68 billion euros at the end of January, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.

Greek banks' deposit inflows had been increasing since the full lifting of COVID restrictions but rising consumer prices have hit household incomes in recent months. ($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)