Greece's economy is seen growing by 2.2% this year and maintaining its strong momentum in the coming years, propped up by investment, consumer spending and exports, said a report by the country's central bank released on Wednesday. The growth forecast by the Bank of Greece was marginally lower than a previous projection for a 2.3% growth in April. After exiting a decade-long debt crisis in 2018, Greece has outperformed other euro zone countries with its economic output growing by 2.0% last year. The report sees the economy expanding by 2.5% in 2025 and by 2.3% in 2026.

Fighting inflation, especially in the food and services sectors, speeding up the uptake of European funds and pushing ahead with reforms to eliminate structural weaknesses should be a key priority, it added. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Peter Graff)



