ALULA — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held wide-ranging talks and co-chaired the Saudi-Greek Strategic Partnership Council at the winter camp in AlUla on Monday.



During the meeting, the two leaders discussed aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to further enhance cooperation in various fields. They exchanged views on the latest developments on the regional and international arenas and the efforts made towards them.



At the outset of the session of official talks, the Crown Prince welcomed Mitsotakis on his visit to the Kingdom. The Greek prime minister expressed his happiness to visit the Kingdom and meet the Crown Prince. Mitsotakis was also briefed on the authentic Saudi heritage and culture.



Welcoming the Greek leader, the Saudi folklore troupes staged spectacular artistic performances showcasing the popular Saudi heritage. Several ministers and high ranking officials from Saudi Arabia and Greece attended the session.



After the talks, the Crown Prince and the Greek prime minister chaired the meeting of the Saudi-Greek Strategic Partnership Council. A number of topics were reviewed in the presence of the council members. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Crown Prince and the Greek PM signed the minutes of the meeting of the Saudi-Greek Strategic Partnership Council.



Mitsotakis tours Hegra



Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis visited Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra, in AlUla governorate on Monday.



Mitsotakis explored some of the remarkable landmarks and archaeological sites, which date back thousands of years and were constructed over various historical periods.



The prime minister was accompanied on his visit by Emir Madinah Region Prince Salman bin Sultan, Minister of Commerce Majed Al-Qasabi and Executive Director of the Royal Commission for AlUla Amr AlMadani, along with several senior officials from the Saudi and Greek sides. They toured Qasr al-Farid, one of the most significant ancient archaeological sites in Hegra, and Qasr al-Bint, another remarkable location that dates back to pre-Islamic times.



Their tour also took them to Jabal Ithlib, which boasts a prominent historical landmark in the northeast of Hegra, thoughtfully designed as an open-air theater that harmonizes with the breathtaking natural landscape. Their tour covered ancient historical sites and artefacts scattered throughout AlUla, drawing tourists from around the globe.



These sites are carefully preserved by the Royal Commission for AlUla, the Ministry of Culture, the Saudi Tourism Authority, and other relevant organizations, ensuring that they remain a vital part of human heritage while showcasing the rich history and diverse civilizations that have thrived in the region over the centuries

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).