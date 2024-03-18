President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have signed an agreement to establish the High-Level Cooperation Council between the two countries, as per a statement.

The bilateral agreement between Greece and Egypt was sealed on March 17th during the visit of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the prime ministers of Belgium, Italy, Austria, and Cyprus to Cairo.

