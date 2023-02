Greece's central government achieved a primary budget surplus of 2.76 billion euros in January, better than targeted, thanks to higher revenues and lower spending, finance ministry data showed on Thursday.

The government had targeted a primary budget surplus - which excludes debt-servicing costs, social security and local administration budgets - of 2.14 billion euros ($2.29 billion)for the first month of the year. ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)