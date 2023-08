Greece recorded a central government primary budget surplus of 3.555 billion euros ($3.88 billion) in the January-to-July period thanks to higher tax revenues, finance ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The government had targeted a primary budget surplus - which excludes debt-servicing costs, social security and local administration budgets - of 1.83 billion euros for the first seven months of the year. ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)