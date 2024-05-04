Strikes at Heathrow Airport over proposed plans to outsource hundreds of roles are suspended for two days for last-minute talks, British labour union Unite said on Friday.

The industrial action set to take place on May 7-8 has been called off after discussions with the officials of Britain's busiest airport, the union said.

"The remaining days of strike action from 9-13 May are still due to go ahead pending the outcome of any further negotiations," the union added.

Unite said last month that nearly 800 workers would strike for a week in May, as Heathrow did not enter into negotiations with the union about alternatives to outsource the workforce.

(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)