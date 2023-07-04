Dubai-based carrier, Flydubai, has confirmed that two Moscow flights were impacted, one diverted and one delayed this morning, after Russian claims that Ukrainian drones had been intercepted in the vicinity of the city.

An airline spokesman said flights are now operating to schedule, after disruption this morning, when its Dubai-bound flight from Vnukovo International Airport (VKO) was delayed by four hours, while the Vnukovo-bound flight from Dubai was diverted to Domodedovo Airport (DME) 55km away.

The spokesman did not comment on the incident, which is reported to have caused the delays, which the Russian foreign ministry condemned as a “terrorist attack” carried out by the “Kyiv regime”.

Turkish and Egyptian flights to Vnukovo were also temporarily disrupted. Kremlin defence ministry officials said four Ukrainian drones had been intercepted by its air defences, while a fifth crashed after it jammed.

Fighting is continuing in Ukraine as forces mount a counteroffensive against Russia’s invasion.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

