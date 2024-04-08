Investor morale in the euro zone improved for the sixth consecutive month in April to its highest level in more than two years, a survey showed on Monday, adding that even though Germany remained a drag it showed "economic signs of life".

Sentix's index for the euro zone rose to -5.9 points in April from -10.5 in March, its highest level since February 2022, also beating a forecast of -8.5 in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"Will there finally be a sustainable economic upturn? At least the economic recovery in the eurozone and worldwide is continuing," Sentix said. "The economic signals are also stabilising internationally."

Sentix said that while expectation values for Germany had improved to their highest level since February 2022, Europe's biggest economy "remains the relative problem child of the major industrialised nations".

For the euro zone, the expectations index rose to 5.0 points in April from -2.3 points in March, a seventh consecutive month of rises and the highest value since February 2022.

The index on the current situation in the euro zone also increased to -16.3 in April from -18.5 in the previous month, the sixth monthly increase in a row.

The poll of 1,201 investors was conducted between April 4 and April 6. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Andrey Sychev)



