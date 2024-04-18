The euro zone's current account surplus narrowed in February on a big decline in the trade surplus, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.

The bloc's adjusted current account surplus narrowed to 29.45 billion euros from 39.28 billion a month earlier, but unadjusted figures showed an increase to 31.64 billion euros from 24.76 billion.

In the 12 months to February, the bloc's current account surplus equalled 2.0% of GDP, up from a deficit of 0.7% in the preceding 12 months, when high energy costs pushed up import costs. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alex Richardson)



