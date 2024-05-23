Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 0.4 points in May from the April number, figures released on Thursday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -14.3 this month from -14.7 in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -14.2.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 0.5 points to -13.2.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

(Reporting by Luca Fratangelo in Gdansk)