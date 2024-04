The final stage of getting euro zone inflation back to 2% may be bumpy and an erosion in productivity, along with high services costs, pose a clear risk, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday.

"There is a consensus emerging that we may be facing a quite bumpy last mile," she told a conference. "The biggest concern is clearly services inflation." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams)