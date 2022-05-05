COPENHAGEN - Denmark and Finland support a European Commission proposal to apply sanctions on Russian oil, the countries' prime ministers told a press conference in Copenhagen on Wednesday following a meeting of their counterparts from Nordic countries.

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed its toughest sanctions yet against Russia, including phasing out supplies of Russian crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of 2022.

"What is being put on the table by the European Commission today about oil, that will really be felt in Russia, so we support that," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

"We need more sanctions, also on energy, and I appreciate and welcome the Commission's latest proposals on sanctions for example on oil and other matters," Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.

