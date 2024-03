Austria's economy is expected to return to moderate growth of 0.5% this year and then accelerate next year with growth of 1.8%, the country's OeNB national bank said on Wednesday.

The bank forecasts an inflation rate of 3.6% this year, which will then fall further in 2025 and 2026 to 2.7% and 2.3% respectively, added the bank.