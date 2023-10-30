Austria's economy shrank by 0.6% quarter-on-quarter during the third quarter according to preliminary results, the WIFO said on Monday, pointing to a more pronounced decline in the industrial and construction sectors.

Private households' restrained consumer demand again weighed on overall economic development while value added in the service sectors developed unevenly, the Vienna-based think tank said.

Austria's third-quarter GDP contracted by 1.2% when compared to the prior-year period, it added. (Reporting by Anna Mackenzie in Gdansk Editing by Miranda Murray)