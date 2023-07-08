Vienna: Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria H E Peter Launsky met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Austria H E Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

Ambassador H E Peter Launsky commended the development of relations between his country and the State of Qatar, expressing his appreciation for the achievements made by Qatar in various fields. He pointed out the exchange of visits and continuous communication between senior officials of the two friendly countries.

Austrian Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs also commended the efforts made by Ambassador of Qatar during his years of service in Vienna, and his role in advancing Qatari-Austrian relations to broader areas, in a way that serves the interests of the two countries’ peoples.

For his part, H E Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri stressed the keenness of senior officials in the State of Qatar to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation with the Republic of Austria.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).