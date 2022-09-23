JEDDAH — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday for his mediation to get ten foreign prisoners freed from Russia and for facilitating their travel back home.



Zelensky wrote on Twitter: “We discussed Ukraine’s energy security, post-war recovery and joint investment projects.”



Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that the Crown Prince’s successful mediation efforts for the exchange of POWs between Ukraine and Russia demonstrate the Kingdom’s commitment to global peace and security, and its belief in the importance of dialogue.



“The Kingdom is grateful for the cooperation and goodwill shown by Ukraine and Russia toward the Crown Prince’s mediation efforts to secure the release of POWs from five nations,” he added.



He said the Kingdom believes that constructive dialogue is the best path forward to ending this conflict.



Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has succeeded in mediation efforts that led to the release of ten prisoners of war (POWs) as part of an exchange of POWs between Russia and Ukraine.



The released war prisoners include Moroccan, US, UK, Swedish and Croatian nationals. The relevant Saudi authorities have received and transferred the prisoners from Russia to the Kingdom and are facilitating the procedures for their safe return to their respective countries.

