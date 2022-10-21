With just five days left for the opening of the wonderful world without borders, Global Village is all set to celebrate over 90 cultures. This season of the fair is packed with entertainment, experiences, shopping, food, and leisure.

Scheduled to open on October 26, season 27 of the entertainment destination will be on for six months. The park will open at 4pm every day until midnight. On weekends however, it will remain open until 1am.

Tickets

Visitors can buy a ticket online and at the counters. However, buying online is 10 per cent cheaper.

A new value ticket has been introduced this season which is valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays). Any day ticket allows visitors to enter the park on any preferred day, including public holidays.

The value ticket is priced at Dh20 per person whereas, the any day ticket costs Dh25. Online, the value ticket is offered at a price of Dh18, however, the any day ticket would cost Dh22.50.

Pavilions

The new season will offer 27 pavilions which will add to the excitement of guests, and will offer a unique global village shopping experience. New pavilions added this season are Qatar and Oman.

The pavilions at the park are UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Oman, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, and Russia.

Road of Asia

Road of Asia is a new experience at the park where diverse cultures and traditions from one of the world’s most populous continents will be showcased. The new venture will have vibrant outlets that will offer guests 100 per cent authentic products from Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and the Philippines.

‘Road of Asia’ is a new pedestrian street featuring 43 kiosks from 13 Asian countries which are not represented in pavilions.

Balloon Ride

This season of Global Village will take visitors to a great height. A helium balloon ride will see visitors take off 200 feet above ground, offering a 360-degree bird’s eye view of the park and the Dubai skyline.

The ‘Global Village Big Balloon’ can accommodate up to 20 people of all ages and is also suitable for people of determination.

The helium balloon is as high as a six-story building and measures 65 feet in diameter, is set to become a new landmark in the sky as it will be visible from miles around the multicultural destination.

House of Fear

The House of Fear at Global Village is labelled as the scariest haunted house in the region which is among the many new attractions in store for Dubai’s Global Village when it reopens on October 25.

The newly built House of Fear will feature a team of actors across nine different experiences including a haunted cemetery, a hospital psych ward, and even a screaming tree. Spanning 660 square meters, the spooky concept features the latest animatronic technology from the US.

Diggers Lab

Another new attraction at the park is Diggers Lab. Young ones can put on a construction hat to enjoy this fun edutainment activity. The hydraulic digger experience lets children take control by operating diggers, dumpers, and other construction machinery.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium returns to Global Village for its fourth year. With more than 200 unbelievable and incredible displays from all over the world, the odditorium features a number of new exhibits, as well as an upgraded lobby and new retail offerings.

There will be over 50 new exhibits, including a 14-foot-long killer crocodile, a matchstick model containing over one million matchsticks, and even the Cristiano Ronaldo ‘money legs’ display. The popular ‘torture chamber’ gallery now includes a new photo opportunity adding to the unbelievable exhibits of ancient prison punishments.

Dining options

If you are looking for the best street food in Dubai, Global Village is the right place for you. From Asian bites and fresh, juicy fruits to spicy street snacks and sweet desserts, treat your tastebuds to a wide variety of flavours.

Over 50 new dining concepts along with more than 200 restaurants, cafés and street food options are among the culinary line-up in store. A new dining concept will see foodies munch on delights from around the world as they take in the sights and sounds of the Dragon Lake.

An Asian-inspired floating market will serve everything from steaming bowls of Indonesian ramen and Vietnamese pho to Malaysian spicy grills and Korean dumplings.

The Indian chaat bazaar will serve popular street food staples from across India in a wedding setting, and the railway market has been fully revamped, with enormous sweets and pastry decor.

How to get there?

Route 102: From Al Rashdiya Bus Station in 60-minute intervals.

Route 103: From the Union Bus Station at a frequency of 40 minutes.

Route 104: From Al Ghubaiba Bus Station every 60 minutes.

Route 106: from Mall of the Emirates Bus Station every 60 minutes.

Global Village is located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) Exit 37.

