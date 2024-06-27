Muscat: Scattered rain continues on the coastal and mountainous areas of Dhofar Governorate, with intermittent drizzle and chances of it continuing until the night and early morning hours.

The General Directorate of Meteorology said in weather forecast of today: “Chances of formation of convective clouds over parts of Al Hajar mountains, and chances for isolated rain with occassional thundershowers and downdraft winds and cloud formation over parts of Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.”

Chances of low-level cloud or fog patches over parts of Arabian Sea Coasts, with chance of dust storms over desert and open areas.

