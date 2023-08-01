The Russian Ambassador to Kuwait Vladimir Zheltov announced that the amended system for issuing entry visas to the Russian Federation will enter into force on August 1 through the electronic platform for issuing the unified electronic visa, according to the list of countries approved by the Government of the Russian Federation, reports Al-Qabas daily.

In a press statement, Ambassador Zheltov said the list of countries currently includes Kuwait and 51 other countries. He explained that the new system enables citizens of these countries wishing to visit the Russian Federation to obtain entry visas of a new type – the unified electronic visa – through the electronic website – https://visa.kdmid.ru/ – or via a mobile application available for download on the same site. In order to obtain the unified electronic visa, the visa applicant must enter his personal data through the aforementioned electronic platform, and attach a personal photo in addition to the photo of the main page of the passport. There is no need to submit any other documents.

