Temperatures in the UAE will be as high as 49ºC today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The day will be hot and fair to partly cloudy at times, it added.

Clouds will appear eastward and may become convective by afternoon.

The temperature in Abu Dhabi will be as high as 43ºC, today. Whereas, Dubai will see mercury rise to 42ºC.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

