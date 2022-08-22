The General Command of Sharjah Police recorded a decrease in the rate of traffic accidents by 26% during the first half of 2022, compared to the same period last year 2021.

Lt. Colonel Muhammad Allay Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said that the traffic campaigns launched in the first half of 2022 showed a decrease in the rate of traffic accidents, severe injuries, and sudden deviation accidents, as the rate of decrease in traffic accidents reached 26%, and the rate of decline in the number of injuries 41%, in addition to a noticeable decrease in the rate of sudden deviation incidents by 60%.

Lt. Colonel Al Naqbi stressed the importance of the social responsibility of every member of society in achieving road safety and adhering to traffic rules that contribute to enhancing road security and achieving the highest levels of traffic safety.



