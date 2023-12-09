RIYADH – The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen and reinforce cooperation in the field of air transportation with Brazil and Switzerland, on the sidelines of the UAE delegation's participation in the fifteenth ICAO Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2023), hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

The GCAA also held bilateral meetings with officials from civil aviation authorities in Russia, Jordan, and Lebanon, during which the prospects for bilateral cooperation and opportunities for its development towards more open and advanced levels were discussed.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA said that the UAE is keen to develop and strengthen cooperation frameworks in the field of air transportation with various countries around the world, in a way that enhances bridges of communication with the international community and creates new commercial, investment, and tourism opportunities.

Al Suwaidi added that the The ICAN conference represents an ideal platform for discussing, communicating, and forging partnerships with various countries around the world, and the UAE always strives to be present and participate therein.