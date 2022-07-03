Since the UAE implemented fuel price deregulation in August 2015, prices crossed the Dh4-mark per litre for the first time in June.

In July, petrol prices jumped over 74 per cent since January 2022 due to an increase in global crude oil prices, especially after the Russia-Ukraine war in February. Compared to the January rate of Dh2.65 per litre for Super 98 petrol, in July, it costs Dh4.63 per litre.

Fuel prices increased for the second month straight in July. The rates had dipped slightly in May.

Prices are adjusted every month based on the fluctuations of the global crude price in the previous month. According to the UAE government, the country liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run.

