The “Heart of Ajman” project, which is part of the emirate’s strategic plans and future vision, was presented to H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and President of the Ajman Executive Council.

During the meeting, the project team gave Sheikh Ammar a detailed overview of the project’s concept, plans and implementation stages.

The project was drafted with the input of the local community, university students, academic staff and the private sector.

Sheikh Ammar said Ajman prioritises community engagement in drafting projects and initiatives that will improve the quality of life in the emirate, so it was keen to involve all segments of the community in setting its general framework.

The world’s best cities are characterised by having a vibrant heart that attracts individuals and businesses, and the Heart of Ajman project will create a lively and attractive centre for the city, where people can enjoy community life, find opportunities for businesses and projects, and experience the strategic vision of the emirate, he added.

The project will support the joint efforts of the community and government to improve quality of life, encourage green and sustainable development, preserve the emirate’s identity and achievements, and ensure society’s happiness.

The project will also affirm the principles of integration and collaboration in Ajman between the government, the private sector and the community.

The project aims to transform the community’s lifestyle by creating a leading and comprehensive destination equipped with the best facilities and infrastructure in line with the best international standards, to attract citizens and residents and meet their requirements.