Muscat: A deep tropical depression, currently situated approximately 1,000 kilometres northwest of the Indian subcontinent, is showing signs of strengthening and could develop into a tropical storm within the next 48 hours, according to the latest report from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The CAA's report, citing data from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center, states that the depression is located at a latitude of 23.7°N and a longitude of 69.4°E. The system's current wind speeds around the center are estimated to be between 28 and 30 knots. It is projected to move westward towards the Oman Sea.

Preliminary forecasts suggest a 60% chance that this tropical system will advance towards Oman's coast in the coming days. The northern governorates of the Sultanate could experience increased cloud cover and varying rainfall intensity starting Sunday, September 1st.

The Civil Aviation Authority urges the public to stay informed by following all bulletins and updates issued by the agency.

