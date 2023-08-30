Social media
TRANSPORT

Transport conference to bolster mobility sector: Qatar

Topics also cover some of the key efforts and advancements of the Qatari civil aviation sector

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 30, 2023
QATARTRANSPORT
The Ministry of Transport (MoT) Tuesday revealed the sponsors and details of its “Ministry of Transport...Sustainable Transportation and Legacy for Generations” Conference and Exhibition, to be held September 17-18 at Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).
Qatar Airways Group, Mwani Qatar and QNB were announced as strategic sponsors, Qatar Rail and QTerminals Group platinum sponsors, Mowasalat (Karwa) gold sponsor, Fusion Group Holding silver sponsor and Milaha and Al Abdulghani Motors bronze sponsors.
“This event aims at exchanging expertise, discussing views, and presenting perspectives and thoughts with our partners concerned with developing the transportation and mobility sector, as well as highlighting the sector’s new trends," said MoT’s acting assistant undersecretary, Land Transport Affairs, Engineer Hamad Essa Abdulla.
"It also aims at highlighting the latest developments of transportation and mobility industry; land, maritime and air, and key plans and strategies for comprehensive and gradual transitioning to an integrated, sustainable, and eco-friendly transit system,” he explained.
MoT’s Public Relations and Communication Department director Lolan Abdulaziz al-Jassim said the number of participants exceeded 30, representing government ministries and agencies and the private sector, in addition to transportation and mobility entities, consulting firms working in Qatar and national and international companies.
The conference features six panel discussions to be attended by over 20 speakers who represent all transportation entities and relevant ones. Sessions revolve around multiple hot topics, including Qatar’s endeavours of switching to a sustainable, eco-friendly transit system, public and rail transportation modes and their infrastructures, and developments and accomplishments of Qatar’s maritime transportation sector and its commercial ports and their capabilities of enhancing the economic development here.
Topics also cover some of the key efforts and advancements of the Qatari civil aviation sector and its vital role in enhancing Qatar’s position worldwide. The sessions also highlight the role of the transportation sector in Qatar in supporting the business community and commercial, industrial, logistics and private sectors, in light of the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said in a message that Qatar Airways Group is proud to bring together key national transportation stakeholders to the event that will highlight Qatar’s latest achievements in the transportation industry.
Salem Anzan al-Naimi, executive vice president – public relations, QNB Group, said QNB is proud to be a strategic sponsor of the key event. Hamad al-Ansari, marketing and public relations manager at Mwani Qatar, reaffirmed the agency's commitment to modernising the maritime transport industry and boosting its capabilities in accordance with MoT’s strategic plan to develop the transport sectors in the nation and ease trade, turning Qatar into a regional trading hub.
QTerminals Group CEO Neville Bissett appreciated the MoT's continuous pursuit and tireless efforts aimed at laying solid foundations for achieving sustainable transportation systems in Qatar, enhancing the quality of life and securing environment protection.
Abdulla Ali al-Mawlawi, communication and public relations director at Qatar Rail said its involvement as a platinum sponsor underscores the commitment to support a sustainable public transport system and a legacy for future generations.
Mohamed Ahmed Abukhadija, Strategy and Projects Management Office director, Mowasalat (Karwa), said the entity takes pride in partnering with the MoT to shape a sustainable future in transportation. “This collaboration underscores our joint commitment to pioneering change. Our electric fleet, an embodiment of our vision, aligns seamlessly with the ministry's initiatives," he added.
