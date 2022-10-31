Taxi drivers at the airport should be given special training to ensure they provide the correct information to visitors, and boost the country’s image, according to a businessman.Yaqoob Al Awadhi said these taxi drivers should be encouraged to convey a positive image of the country and its attractions.“When a visitor sits in a taxi, it’s normal for a conversation with the driver to include different topics but focused more on the kingdom’s history and the vast array of impressive historic sites across the country,” he said in a statement yesterday.“Providing objective, interesting information about Bahrain is going to be appreciated more by the passenger than the conveyance of any negative views about Bahrain.”This required the taxi drivers to be trained as to be the first source of right information.Mr Al Awadhi said he decided to speak about the subject after concerns by international visitors.

“Many foreign businessmen visit Bahrain to help implement collaborative projects.“There have been incidents where taxi drivers have unfortunately been unfairly portraying Bahrain in a negative light,” he claimed.“These sentiments undermine national efforts to promote Bahrain as a country of business and prosperity on the world stage.”One of proposed solutions would be to conduct training workshops for taxi drivers working around Bahrain International Airport.Authorities could step in and remind the taxi drivers about their role as an ambassador for the country.“Drivers must be reminded of the importance of tourism as an important source of national income which provides job opportunities for them and their families.“These courses should include introducing taxi drivers to historical and recreational places as well as hotels and restaurants.“They should be provided with up-to-date information that promotes tourism and provides the passenger with an overview of the island.Another proposed solution, according to Mr Al Awadhi, was to install surveillance cameras in taxis – an initiative seen in some neighbouring countries.“These cameras protect the driver and tourists alike, monitor irresponsible behaviour and provide the passenger with reassurance,” he said.The GDN previously reported that there around 1,500 taxi drivers in Bahrain, including pick-ups.

